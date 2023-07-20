QUINCY — After 13 years Scotties Fun Spot decided it was time to give the laser tag arena a face lift, and thanks to the upgrade there was space to add an indoor miniature golf course.
The new exhibits were unveiled Thursday morning to the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon cutting ceremony and members of the media.
Bruce Guthrie, president and CEO of the chamber, opened the ribbon cutting discussing how important Scotties Fun Spot, 8000 Broadway, is to the community; plus how the business works to continuously change out games so everything feels fresh and new.
Owner and General Manager of Scotties Fun Spot Jeff Scott said they worked to reimagine one of their most popular attractions.
The Galactic Conflict theme of the new laser tag arena has new interactive props, target integration and a maze layout. Participants may notice the arena is smaller, but Scott doesn’t imagine it’ll be a problem.
“The industry standard for how many people we put in the room at a time they have a square footage for that,” Scott said. “We have 22 vests, they decided you only need about 2,000 square feet, and actually our older arena had a lot of open space and I think this one is going to be a lot more fun to play.”
In addition to its top of the line equipment the new arena will also be more field trip friendly.
“The new laser tag arena is a little more sophisticated, it actually has a game console where we can put multiple choice questions for school parties for learning,” Scott said. “If they get a question right they might get a shield for two minutes or something along those lines.”
Cutting down the size of the laser tag arena had other benefits. Scotties Fun Spot was able to add the Pirate Treasure mini golf course. The mini golf course has nine holes and features black lights.
The pirate theme seems like a natural choice once you’re immersed in the sites and sounds of the course, but Scott said it wasn’t easy to figure out what they wanted.
“We went through some themes with some of the family and staff and thought the pirate theme sounded fun,” he said. “One of our novelty counter items is an eye patch and kids always say ‘I gotta have an eye patch,’ so that kind of ties in with all the kids that take those home with them.”
Despite the big change Scott said it didn’t take that long to finish the project.
“We had some really great local contractors,” he said. "They literally turned this space in about four weeks time. We had some contractors that worked some Saturdays and they were great to work with and made it happen.”
The design, props and artwork was done by Creative Works out of Indianapolis. Scott said the painting was done while the blacklights were one so the artist could see what the artwork would look like.
Both of the new exhibits opened to the public Thursday afternoon.
Scotties Fun Spot is currently using its summer hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays It will resume its normal hours on August 10.
