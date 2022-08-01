Airlines present at public forum - Monday, August 1, 2022

Boutique Air Vice President of Business Operations Brian Kondrad presents his 15-minute Essential Air Service proposal in council chambers Monday night.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

Essential Air Survey: One engine or two?

Your opinion matters.

Currently, the Quincy market is served by two-engine airplanes.

The two proposals submitted Monday for consideration utilize single-engine aircraft.

The guidelines for Essential Air Service states, "When a community accepts a single-engine proposal to provide its EAS, it waives its right under EAS statute to twin-engine aircraft for all future air carrier selection cases."

Quincy Regional Airport has posted a survey on its Facebook page that asks the following:

  • Would you or your company utilize the air service at Quincy Regional Airport if it was a single-engine aircraft?
  • If you have concerns with a single-engine aircraft, what are they?
  • Should the City of Quincy request air service at Quincy Regional Airport remain serviced by two-engine aircrafts?

For questions about the Monday presentations, feel free to contact the airport administration office at 217-885-3285, ext. 8.

QUINCY — City officials want to know the following about the two proposals to provide passenger air service at Quincy Regional Airport:

