QUINCY — City officials want to know the following about the two proposals to provide passenger air service at Quincy Regional Airport:
• Would you or your company utilize the air service at Quincy Regional Airport if it was a single-engine aircraft?
• If you have concerns with a single-engine aircraft, what are they?
• Should the city of Quincy request air service at Quincy Regional Airport remain serviced by two-engine aircrafts?
Representatives of Southern Airways Express and Boutique Air attempted to answer those questions and several others during their 15-minute presentations Monday at a public forum in City Council chambers.
Brian Kondrad, vice president of business operations for San Francisco-based Boutique Air, and Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Palm Beach, Fla.-based Southern Airsys Express, delivered their pitches to an audience of three dozen and then fielded a series of questions from community leaders.
Several of the inquiries addressed the single-engine aircraft that both carriers intend to use, if selected as the city's Essential Air Service (EAS) provider.
Boutique plans to fly a Pilatus PC-12 with two-pilot crews, including captains with at least 1,200 hours of flight experience.
Southern Airways Express will also use two-pilot crews when flying their Cessna Grand Caravan from Quincy to Chicago, or Quincy to St. Louis.
Southern has developed the most robust pilot recruiting program in the country, according to Cestari, who is also a licensed pilot. "Because we have trained and recruited and retained, (Southern) is now poised to provide reliable service for the next decade."
Kondrad was equally confident in Boutique's ability to deliver passengers safely and reliably on-time to either destination.
Long-time Quincy travel agent Mecki Kosin of Travel House of Quincy said reliability and relationships will be the key to success for whichever carrier is recommended by the council's Aeronautics Committee.
"They were both very positive in what they were presenting," said Kosin, who attended a pre-meeting with the airlines prior to the public forum," so I think we have a real choice in front of us."
As an agent, Kosin relies on strong relationships between the carriers and the airports.
"I said to them both in the meeting we had beforehand: I depend on you to stand behind your program and your product. Because if you don't stand behind it, why should I? When flights get cancelled, I'm the one who has to scramble to get my clients taken care of. I don't like that," Kosin said.
The Aeronautics Committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a recommendation to council, which then has until Aug. 19 to make a recommendation "that best fits the community's needs" to the federal Department of Transportation.
In other council news related to the airport, a resolution to fund improvements to the taxiway and apron area at the Knapheide Manufacturing Co. hangar was amended and then approved unanimously — but not before reducing the amount of funding from $815,000 to $455,000.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, emphasized the importance of the project because it involves a large employer whose jobs are critical to the economic success of Quincy.
"We'll use general fund money, and we'll make it work," said Farha, a member of the city's Finance Committee. "They're not getting money to do all the work they want to do, but this is a good use of general fund dollars to fund an important project at this time."
