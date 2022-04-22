QUINCY — The sights, sounds and smells … of new products waiting to be sampled — and perhaps sold, to customers shopping for the latest and greatest in baked, grilled and frozen foods — filled the Oakley-Lindsay Center for the better part of six hours Thursday as Kohl Wholesale hosted its biannual food show for the first time since October 2019.
The “BotaniKOHL” event theme featured a gardenlike entrance for the estimated 160 vendors showcasing their products and for the 1,500 customers who received invitations to the six-hour event.
Kohl Wholesale Director of Operations Aaron Kerkhoff couldn’t wait to interact with customers, vendors and fellow staff members after having been away from the OLC showroom floor for nearly 30 months.
“Our customers expect this, our teammates expect this,” Kerkhoff said. “Vendors are here from Kansas City, Arkansas, Indianapolis and the Chicago area just to be here to sell a biscuit, a cookie or a steak sandwich. It’s a huge deal for us, and for them.”
The myriad vendors included familiar names such as Azar Nut Company, Brakebush Brothers, Jiffy Foodservice, Lamb Weston, Nathan’s Famous and Saputo Cheese.
Karen Burke, senior territory manager for General Mills, said Kohl Wholesale is her largest customer in this region of the Midwest.
“We sell the restaurants, hospitals and school districts that they supply,” Burke said. “It’s an independently owned company and they’re fantastic to work with; they will try all types of new products and promotional activities. They really want to supply products that their customers need.”
The long-time business relationship with Kohl Wholesale is the main reason that Mike Buzzello, regional sales manager for Rotella’s Italian Bakery in LaVista, Neb., for the past four decades, returns to the OLC shows as often as possible.
“Kohl Wholesale is one of our largest distributors in the area,” Buzzello said. “We’ve supported them for many years. They stock about 65 different items of ours — things like our brioche buns, seeded Kaiser buns, hot dog, hamburger and hoagie buns. Everybody at Kohl Wholesale treats us like family.”
Amber Jenkins, a first-time visitor to the show, was shopping for food ideas for the Putt-a-Round miniature golf course she owns in Fort Madison, Iowa.
“Our employee Adrienne, who does all of our ordering, suggested that we come check it out,” Jenkins said, after having visited the Savannah Foods booth. “We went to see what’s out there, maybe switch up on some of the items we’re offering like soft-serve and hand-dipped ice cream, different taste flavors, tenderloins and burgers. Things like that.”
Ed Lee, national sales account manager for Joy Cone, said his products can be found in a “majority of the ice cream shops in the central Illinois, Missouri and Iowa state areas.” Waffle bowls and ice cream toppings are also popular products.
Lee was glad to have the opportunity to make new contacts after having been away from the show for the past two-plus years.
“I had some great conversations in the first hour alone,” Lee said, “with people opening new soft-serve or scoop shops, people looking for new ideas. They’re opening for business in the next month and they want new ideas.
“Which is great for us, we’re always expanding our product lines to meet the customer needs. There’s always something new I can sell to current customers, and this is a great place to do it.”
For Kerkhoff and his colleagues, the ambience and aroma of a full civic center floor (“a celebration of normalcy”) was very much worth the six months of preparation to ensure a successful show.
“We take a lot of pride in this show, and in the company, and we want to make this show one that people look forward to, and are eager to come back (to),” Kohl Wholesale Director of Marketing Andrew Romano said.
From the opening verse of the national anthem to the last bite of Hormel’s smoked meat, it’s safe to say the 2022 Spring Food Show delivered a banquet of ideas and enthusiasm.
And the fall show is only six months away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.