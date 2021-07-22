MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Dot Foods announced this week that they have received certification as "Great Place to Work" by a leader in the workplace culture industry.
Great Place to Work uses a Trust Index Survey, a 60-question survey, as a source to create the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and more than 70 Best Workplaces lists. The survey is designed to measure credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.
Dot Foods' nearly 6,000 employees around the US and Canada had a three-week window to complete the survey. When the results were totaled, 76% of responding Dot employees considered it a great place to work, beating the national average of 59% for most US companies ranked.
Dot is already analyzing the data from the survey to recognize strengths and identify areas of opportunity. The company looks for trends in the employee feedback each time it conducts a survey and develops action plans with measurable steps for improvements.
“Certification is good news and an honor, but our work has just begun,” Matt Holt said. Holt is Dot Foods' vice president of human resources. “We will not rest. I want everyone to know that we’ll keep working hard to make Dot an even better place to work. We’re starting from a good place, but there is still plenty of work to do.”