QUINCY — Chris Quinn said over the last few weeks, many passersby along Fifth Street asked whether another nightclub will be opening at the former location of the Cab.
Quinn, who co-owns the Venue, an all inclusive event planning business that will have a grand opening later this month, said it was his desire to see a family-friendly option in downtown Quincy that could cater to residents of all ages.
Quinn said the business specializes in weddings and the goal is to provide a one-stop shop for all services, whether it be venue, food, drinks or music.
"When you come to us, all those things that you have to go to different places to piece together, we have right here in one spot," Quinn said. "So we provide all of those services in one place and we have multiple tiered packages that you can choose from."
In addition to the Venue, the building is also home to Jalee's Bakehaus, which does made-to-order baked goods ranging from cake pops to wedding cakes for delivery or catering.
As guests walk into the Venue, there will be a remodeled reception and dining area with a serving station, photo booth and selfie booth.
There also will be two expanded cubbyhole spaces in the front of the building: one will be used as a play area for children and one will be a cake and dessert station.
Guest can then move onto a remodeled before area before arriving at the dance floor area in the rear of the building.
One relic of the Cab Quinn said he wanted to keep was the DJ booth, which was fitted with the front end of a taxi. The only change was a modified license plate that now reads "The Venue."
"As much history as this building has, we wanted to keep a few mementos of the past of what the building was and that was a big part of it," Quinn said. "So we decided it would be great to leave the car and leave the DJ booth as it is."
The second floor will have a VIP cocktail lounge and private bridal quarters. The entire space is estimated to fit 200 guests, Quinn said.
The Venue's grand opening will be on Aug. 28 and will be a black tie affair.
In addition to weddings, Quinn said he has booked a murder mystery event and Halloween parties for children and adults. He also anticipates hosting corporate events, birthday parties, showers and any other celebration it can accommodate.