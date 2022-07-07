QUINCY — Tickets are now on sale for this year's Feast in the Heart of Quincy, hosted by the District on August 7.
This year's dinner will take place starting with a 6 p.m. social hour with refreshments, cash bar, and entertainment from saxophonist Lucas Sansor. The five-course dinner will be served by the John Wood men's soccer team starting at 7:30 p.m.
The dinner for the event will be prepared by Jon Hanchet and Madison Steinkamp of the Fuzzy Bubbler, Crystal Dieterle of Wicket Thyme Charcuterie, Shawn Foehring of Seoul 2 Soul Bistro, Jared Tipton of 8te Open, and Brian Lash of Krazy Cakes Café and Bakery.
Reservations are required for the Feast in the Heart of Quincy. Tickets will be sold in pairs for $200 or a table of eight for $800. The dinner is limited to 200 seats. Proceeds from the dinner will go to support the Quincy Farmers Market and the District by celebrating local agriculture and restaurants.
The dinner will have local grain and grass fed beef from Althoff Farms and special floral arrangements from Momma Bee's Garden.
The 2022 Feast in the Heart of Quincy will take place in the middle of Hampshire Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, framed by downtown architecture including the Washington Theater on one side and Washington Park on the other.
For more information on this dinner or other events in the District, please visit thedistrictquincy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.