While prospective college students await their highly anticipated acceptance letters this spring, they may be starting to think about how they can find financial assistance for their college journey. Some companies offer scholarship opportunities or help finding aid for a fee — but are they really the best option for students?

Most scholarship information is free. Better Business Bureau, which awards a Student of Ethics scholarship, advises students to look into free options, like talking to a high school counselor or researching online, before paying a company to find financial aid opportunities.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at 217-209-3972 or dobrien@quincybbb.org.

