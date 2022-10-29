QUINCY — Downtown Quincy businesses rolled out the welcome mats for the 2022 installment of Trick or Treat in the District Saturday morning.
"There were prior years that we had eight or ten businesses officially registered," said Emily Lombardi, director of economic and community development for the District. "This year we have 18 businesses, and more places for people to stop brings more people out. We're so proud to host this, because it's a truly family-friendly event. We get people out walking around and visiting our beautiful downtown."
In partnership with Quincy Medical Group, the District hosted the event, covering Maine and Hampshire street from the First Mid Bank Plaza to Washington Park, including the final weekend of the Quincy Farmers' Market.
"We have vendors with the Farmers' Market giving out mini pumpkins to the kids," Lombardi said. "They're all just really excited to see so many people coming through.
"Part of our mission is to create a sense of place in the downtown area, and we do that in large part through marketing of events, and that's part of the reason people come in from all over Quincy and the whole area to experience these special, unique events."
In the weekend prior to Halloween, the District worked to promote Quincy Axe Company's "Boo-vie Night in the Plaza," kicking off Halloween festivities and growing from a one-day or one-weekend celebration.
"Our partnerships with businesses like Quincy Axe Company and other downtown businesses give us opportunities like that to expand what we're doing downtown," Lombardi said. "I love any time we're able to provide family friendly events like this."
Crowds packed the streets Saturday morning, with long lines for stores like Domestics, Etc. and the Sweet Apricot Shop. Lombardi said the enthusiasm from the business owners has made Trick or Treat in the District an almost self-sustaining event at this point.
"Trick or Treat is one of the events that we really look forward to," she said. "We have some great business partners that are so eager to participate. People love to see all the kids come out in the costumes."
Trick or Treat in the District was one of several Halloween events taking place over the weekend. Quincy University hosted a haunted house Friday and Saturday at the school's North Campus, while the Junior High hosted "Haunted Halls" on Friday, and John Wood Community College opened the "Trail of Terror" Saturday night. Sunday, QU played host to the community at the Hawks football stadium for "Halloween with the Hawks" before the spooky season wraps up Monday with traditional neighborhood trick or treating.
