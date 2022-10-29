Growing community engagement

Saturday's Trick or Treat in the District included stops at the Quincy Farmers' Market for the last market of the year in Washington Park. Produce vendors supplied miniature pumpkins for the kids that turned out for a morning of fun in downtown Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Downtown Quincy businesses rolled out the welcome mats for the 2022 installment of Trick or Treat in the District Saturday morning.

"There were prior years that we had eight or ten businesses officially registered," said Emily Lombardi, director of economic and community development for the District. "This year we have 18 businesses, and more places for people to stop brings more people out. We're so proud to host this, because it's a truly family-friendly event. We get people out walking around and visiting our beautiful downtown."

