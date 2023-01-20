New neighbor moving in

United Alloy, Inc., a contract metal fabricator headquartered in Wisconsin, will move into a 24,000 sq. ft. facility in Quincy's commercial park located off of Ellington Road, just east of 24th Street. This will be United Alloy's third facility behind their home site and a $35 million facility in Texas.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy will soon have a new industrial resident initially offering work for up to 30 employees.

United Alloy, Inc. is a contract metal fabrication and powder coat company headquartered in Janesville, Wis., with a second facility in Sequin, Texas. The company worked with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to find the right location for their third facility.

