QUINCY — Quincy will soon have a new industrial resident initially offering work for up to 30 employees.
United Alloy, Inc. is a contract metal fabrication and powder coat company headquartered in Janesville, Wis., with a second facility in Sequin, Texas. The company worked with the Great River Economic Development Foundation to find the right location for their third facility.
"Quincy has a reputation for what United Alloy is all about," said Ben Lodahl, director of human resources. "For us, it's about the blue collar roots, with people ready to roll up their sleeves and put in a good day's work."
UAI is listed as a Woman-owned business in both Wis. and Texas, with clients ordering fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs, frames, trailers and more. The company's existing work includes creating OEM equipment for long-established Fortune 500 customers
"We're going to start out in a 24,000 square foot space we're leasing on Commercial Drive," Lodahl said. "Somewhere down the road, we'd like to either find a larger space to get into, or find some dirt that we can build up on."
Lodahl said the company's Texas facility recently began a 110,000 square foot expansion project, adding to the original 120,000 square foot facility opened in December 2020.
"We'll be looking to start with 20-30 people in Quincy," he said. "We're looking to make all hires from the Quincy area."
United Alloy is planning to hold a three-day on-site job fair in February with a goal to be up and running in April.
"We intend to be welding metal on April 1," Lodahl said.
The job fair information will be posted on the United Alloy Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The fair is currently scheduled for 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, and 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23.
For more information on Unite Alloy, Inc., visit the company's social media pages or go to unitedalloy.com.
