QUINCY — The Quincy Brewing Company, partnering up with Quincy Medical Group and the District, hosted the fall downtown cleanup on Saturday, with more than 50 volunteers turning out to help add a little shine to the heart of Quincy.
"We wanted to give back to the community with a little community service," Tieraney Craig said. Craig is one of the co-owners of the Quincy Brewing Company and a key organizer for the twice-a-year downtown cleanup efforts. "We try to do this once in the spring and then again in the fall. We aim to be somewhere around National Cleanup Day, and with events like the Tin Dusters coming up, it feels like a good time to show off downtown a little bit."
Organizations like the Optimist Club of Quincy were joined by residents and business owners from the District and all across town.
"I just think it's awesome, with everyone coming out here on a Saturday morning, out here at 10 a.m. to pick up trash," Rusty Williams said. Williams is the co-owner of Revelry Quincy across Fourth Street from Washington Park. "I think it shows that this community, especially in the District, we all pull together, all one big family, to help make it the best it can be."
The volunteers gathered at the city's parking lot on Sixth Street, between Hampshire and Vermont near Quincy Brewing Company to get trash bags and gloves before heading out to designated areas.
"We mainly focus on the downtown core area, where the businesses are," Craig said, "but we'll also branch out into some of the residential areas, as well, cleaning up sidewalks and such. We want to help make people want to come back to Quincy. When they visit and see the town, the ambiance matters, so we want to make sure it's clean."
Williams echoed those sentiments, focusing on events in the downtown area that may attract guests from out of town.
"We just want to keep beautifying downtown," he said. "It's important for us to show Quincy as a beautiful town, and picking up things that may distract or detract, that's what we want to do today."
Craig said that the number of volunteers continues to grow as word gets out about the efforts.
"Each time we do it, it just grows a bit more," she said. "Anyone that wants to lend a hand can reach out to us through Quincy Brewing Company. We're happy to get them hooked up and plugged in to help tidy up."
