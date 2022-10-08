Down on the corner

Volunteers gathered at Parking Lot I Saturday morning for the fall downtown cleanup efforts. Organized by Quincy Brewing Company in partnership with Quincy Medical Group and the District, the all-volunteer effort works to pick up litter and generally tidy up the downtown Quincy area.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Quincy Brewing Company, partnering up with Quincy Medical Group and the District, hosted the fall downtown cleanup on Saturday, with more than 50 volunteers turning out to help add a little shine to the heart of Quincy.

"We wanted to give back to the community with a little community service," Tieraney Craig said. Craig is one of the co-owners of the Quincy Brewing Company and a key organizer for the twice-a-year downtown cleanup efforts. "We try to do this once in the spring and then again in the fall. We aim to be somewhere around National Cleanup Day, and with events like the Tin Dusters coming up, it feels like a good time to show off downtown a little bit."

