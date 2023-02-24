Wicked Thyme Charcuterie wasn't planned, but is becoming a local favorite

Wicked Thyme Charcuterie owner Crystal King takes a break from making charcuterie boards. Her new location hosted a soft opening on Valentine's Day.

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — Wicked Thyme Charcuterie is settling into its new home at 534 Hampshire in Quincy.

Owner Crystal King said she hosted a soft opening on Valentine's Day, and though there's still a little work to be done, she's hoping everything will be finished in March. Regardless, she's able to rent out the new location for bridal showers, birthday parties or other smaller gatherings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.