Wicked Thyme Charcuterie wasn't planned, but is becoming a local favorite

QUINCY — Wicked Thyme Charcuterie is settling into its new home at 534 Hampshire in Quincy.
Owner Crystal King said she hosted a soft opening on Valentine's Day, and though there's still a little work to be done, she's hoping everything will be finished in March. Regardless, she's able to rent out the new location for bridal showers, birthday parties or other smaller gatherings.
King didn't plan on getting into the charcuterie business, she was looking for something to do after moving to Quincy. She retired from the dairy industry and has extensive knowledge of food service, food sanitation and food science.
“I've never been artistic with anything in my life,” King said. “Then one day I just made one. I'm like okay, well this was fun and it's calming.”
“It's hard to explain how it happened because it just happened. When I moved here, I knew no one except my fiancé … And it just kind of fell into place to be honest.”
King prides herself on her creations. Her charcuteries have been served at multiple local events, she attends vendor markets and she's teaching classes. She's created charcuteries that serve one to charcuteries that serve 50.
She loves helping build custom charcuterie boards by giving suggestions and encouraging people to try new things. She also takes food allergens and dietary restrictions seriously, because she wants everyone to have something to enjoy.
Most of what is served is locally grown. King said the herbs, fruits and vegetables are all grown in Quincy. All the pastries and chocolates are locally made. Even the flowers and honey are locally sourced. Majority of the meat and cheese are also locally sourced.
“Because I didn't have a lot growing up, I enjoy taking these simple things and turning them into something beautiful and unique,” King said.
One thing King is passionate about is making each experience unique. To her it's more than a meat and cheese tray.
“We do everything here with a lot of love and intention,” King said. “And we want you to really just feel joy.”
“I really feel like a good nutritious wholesome meal that smells good and looks good, really is good for your soul and for your stomach. And sometimes the soul is a little more important to feed them the stomach.”
After running Wicked Thyme Charcuterie for less than a year King can't imagine doing anything different.
“I just love what I do,” King said. “I like bringing people joy. I like bringing them peace and calm and happiness. And, you know, food is like the universal language to me.”
