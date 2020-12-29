ROANOKE, Ill. — Some familiar John Deere tractor dealerships in West-Central Illinois will have a new name, effective Jan. 1.
Martin Sullivan’s 13 single-store locations across central and western Illinois are rebranding to Martin.
The local Martin sites include dealerships in Carthage, Liberty and Pleasant Hill.
Martin ownership, which is based in Roanoke, said “nothing will change” in terms of service with the rebrand. Dealerships will still be providing John Deere tractors, combines and other home and agricultural equipment.
One major update for the company will be its new website martinjd.com, also effective Jan. 1.
Fourth-generation owner Ben Rogers said the company’s motto has remained the same since its 1926 inception.
“Just have inventory, have it here to sell to the customers rather than sell it out of the catalog,” Rogers said. “All 250 employees have a major impact (and) our No. 1 goal is to make sure our customers are taken care of. If any one of our employees can do that and limit customer downtime and increase customer efficiency and profitability, that is priceless.”