QUINCY — Businesses around Quincy are seeing an upswing in customers getting ready with flowers and candy ahead of Monday’s Valentine’s Day holiday.
“We’ve had a lot more pre-orders than we have in the past,” said Abby Schlueter, owner of Lavish Floral Design. “I think people are getting used to there being shortages, which is no different in the flower industry.”
Schlueter said roses continue to be a big seller for her shop.
At Kirlin’s Gifts in the Quincy Town Center, the traditional gifts are also leading the way for holiday shoppers.
“Cards and candy have been our big sellers,” manager Donna Abrego said. “People like the classics.”
Abrego added that the store also has a good stock on items like vases and stuffed animals on hand for those who may still need to do their shopping.
“We’ll have a lot of last-minute shoppers,” she said. “Sunday will be swamped in here.”
Schlueter recommends people check and make sure they’re using local florists when getting flowers for any occasion.
“A lot of times, a Google search or something like that will give a top three or four results that are national call-centers,” she said. “They take the orders and the payment information, and then they turn around and call a local florist anyway. So many people are unhappy with what they receive.
“They’re much happier if they just call a local florist.”
Abrego said Kirlin’s will be available for Valentine’s shoppers, or any other time of the year.
“We’re always here,” she said. “No matter what the predicament, the weather, whatever, we’ll be here.”
