QUINCY — The American Heart Association (AHA) recognizes Blessing Hospital among the nation’s leading providers of stroke care.

For the third consecutive year, the hospital earned the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold level recognition. Specifically, Blessing received a 2023 Gold Plus Award for meeting or exceeding national core standard levels of care in the treatment of stroke patients for two consecutive calendar years or more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.