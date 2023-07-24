QUINCY — The American Heart Association (AHA) recognizes Blessing Hospital among the nation’s leading providers of stroke care.
For the third consecutive year, the hospital earned the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold level recognition. Specifically, Blessing received a 2023 Gold Plus Award for meeting or exceeding national core standard levels of care in the treatment of stroke patients for two consecutive calendar years or more.
Between May 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023, 304 patients were diagnosed and treated for stroke at Blessing Hospital and 119 patients were diagnosed and treated for Transient Ischemic Attacks, or TIAs, also known as mini-strokes. TIAs often occur shortly before a complete stroke.
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Blessing Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe, volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
The Blessing Hospital Stroke Committee is responsible for ensuring their fellow caregivers are educated regarding national standards of care and they face no barriers in the timely delivery of quality stroke care. In addition, the committee raises public awareness regarding the risks and warning signs of stroke.
“Three consecutive years at a Gold level of performance in delivering stroke care is a testament to the commitment of the Blessing Stroke Committee and every caregiver at Blessing Hospital,” said Dr. Christopher Solaro, Chief Medical Officer at Blessing Health. “And speaking on behalf of the committee and all caregivers, success in treating stroke begins in the community, when people recognize the symptoms and call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.
It occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted by a blood clot or a tear in an artery. When blood flow to the brain is interrupted, brain cells die. Brain cells do not regenerate or recover. When too many brain cells are lost, the person becomes disabled or dies. This is why quick recognition of stroke symptoms and calling 9-1-1 immediately, so assessment and treatment can begin on scene, can be life-saving.
“Time is precious when stroke occurs,” Dr. Solaro concluded. “Even the best healthcare may not help if a stroke is too far advanced by the time the patient reaches the hospital.”
