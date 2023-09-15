September is National Preparedness Month – a great time to check in and see if there’s anything you need to do to make sure you and your family know what to do in case of an emergency or natural disaster.

Part of being prepared for a disaster is having a plan for repairs to your home or car. The days immediately after a storm or disaster can be overwhelming, but they are an especially critical time for you to do your research carefully and find a trusted contractor.

Don O’Brien is the regional director for the Quincy Better Business Bureau. Contact him at dobrien@quincybbb.org or 217-209-3972.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.