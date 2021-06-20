Average yield for soybean planted in the third week of June is at least 25% less than soybean planted in early May, and July plantings fare even worse.
But University of Missouri Extension soybean specialist Bill Wiebold says farmers can use proven management practices to add a little extra yield to late-planted soybeans.
Wiebold’s data shows that growers still can expect yields of 25 to 30 bushels per acre even when soybean is planted in late July — if the weather cooperates. “The probability of a weather challenge increases with delayed planting,” he said.
Late-planted soybean can run out of time and favorable weather — and has less time to capture sunlight. Shorter daylight periods lessen seed fill and result in smaller plants with fewer nodes. Late plantings also produce fewer soybean branches where pods form.
Wiebold offers recommendations for late planting including:
n Plant in narrow rows to allow plants to capture available sunlight sooner in a shortened growing season.
n Use no-till planting.
n Increase seeding rate — Late-planted soybean produce fewer main stem nodes and smaller branches. Stand density should be at least 150,000 plants per acre.
n Monitor soil conditions to limit compaction — Carefully adjust the planter to reduce compaction near the seed to provide the best environment for early root growth.
n Treat seeds with a fungicide — Seed treatments, especially fungicides that protect against Pythium and other fungi, aid stand establishment and early vigor to improve yield potential during the shortened season.
n Stay with your normal maturity group.
Crop scouting competition
In a corn or soybean field, knowing how crops are progressing or being able to identify an insect can mean the difference between a profitable harvest and a bad year.
A new crop scouting competition in August challenges teams from across the state to test their field scouting knowledge hands-on with agricultural professionals from University of Illinois.
The competition — open to teams of up to five students in grades 7 to 12 — takes place 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at South Farms corn and soybean fields located at the Crop Sciences Research and Education Center in Savoy.
Teams can register for free through July 1 online at go.illinois.edu/CropScouting.
“We’re excited to provide the competition for Illinois students for the first time,” U of I Extension commercial ag educator Chelsea Harbach said. “It will be a challenging, team building exercise that also gives these future farmers the chance to engage with their peers from around the state, agricultural researchers and experts.”
Competing eams of students will rotate through testing stations on topics including weed, insect and disease identification, corn and soybean growth stages, abiotic injury, pesticide application and integrated pest management.
“We want to help students apply what they’ve learned in the classroom with field experience that will give them skills that will be useful for future careers in agriculture and environmental sciences,” Harbach said.
University staff will judge the teams, and the top three will win cash prizes. The top two advance to represent Illinois at the Midwestern regional competition.