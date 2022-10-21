QUINCY — Cannon Thomas has questions about what opportunities he might find in the workplace right out of high school.
The Liberty High School senior found some answers Thursday at the Tri-State MakerFest.
Meeting with representatives of nearly 20 businesses and organizations at the Oakley-Lindsay Center “opens up the opportunities that I have,” Thomas said. “I get to know jobs a little better, know a little more about details of working, see if there’s schooling I need to go to or schooling in house.”
With welding one of his interests, he tried out a welding simulator, guided by ILMO Products District Sales Manager Jon Stephens.
So did Highland High School sophomore Rex Toliver, who put his past welding experience to the test.
“I’m thinking of it as a career in the future,” Toliver said, and coming to MakerFest “gives me places to think about where I could work.”
Some 225 students from 10 area high schools talked with vendors and toured John Wood Community College’s Workforce Development Center to learn about post-secondary options in manufacturing and transportation.
“It’s a great event for students,” Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center Director Evie Morrison said. “Students can actually talk to future employers, find out what types of skills are needed for the jobs that they employ, what the jobs are like, what will be expected of them.”
Angela Caldwell, director of workforce development with the Great River Economic Development Foundation, wants MakerFest to help change perceptions about manufacturing and the careers it offers.
“A long time ago, it was always said if you could lift 50 pounds, you were good for manufacturing. It used to be a dirty environment, a rather unsafe environment,” Caldwell said. “I want students to know that today’s manufacturing is totally different. There is opportunity for growth, opportunities to make excellent pay, an opportunity for them to really have a future in the manufacturing environment.”
Highland sophomore Shelby Frank learned some “useful stuff” as she ponders career options as a lineman, a welder or a nurse.
“It’s cool how you can do a lot of stuff,” Frank said.
“It’s a good opportunity for people to come and learn how to do different jobs, decide what career path they’d like to go on in the future,” classmate Addie Johnston said.
Conversations started at MakerFest “open opportunities, bridge the gap from high school to career and college to career that suits the individual,” Dot Transportation President Bryan Langston said at a press conference tied to MakerFest.
Dot Foods sponsored the event in partnership with GREDF, JWCC, the Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois and the West Central Region Education for Employment System/QAVTC.
Langston said MakerFest serves a need in the Quincy community and Adams County.
“The Tri-State MakerFest creates engagement between students of today, who are going to be the employees of tomorrow, with the companies in the area,” Langston said.
Titan Supply Chain Director Tim Davis said students had plenty of questions about the trades including welding and electrical which is good news for area businesses.
“Everyone needs them right now,” Davis said.
“All of our local employers are striving to create connections between companies and students to help educate them on the opportunities in manufacturing, warehousing and distribution,” Langston said. “These are the companies and industries that keep this country moving whether on the road, in the field or at the table — and all offer wonderful careers essential to the community.”
