QUINCY — The marketing and communications director of the Great River Economic Development Foundation will exit the economic development organization next month.
GREDF announced Tuesday that Joi Cuartero Austin has accepted a position with the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. She will serve as the senior program officer and director of the Illinois Main Street Program starting May 3.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to work with GREDF, our partners and the community in my current capacity,” Cuartero Austin said. “I am proud of the work we have done in the past five years, as my time has been incredibly rewarding, and I am thankful for the opportunities I have been provided. The foundation has been laid for so much future success for our region. In my new role, I will be able to continue work to revitalize and develop regions across Illinois and the nation.”
Brought on in March 2016, Cuartero Austin is responsible for developing the community and GREDF branded message, the Quincy Concierge workforce solutions efforts, working to implement the GREDF and Quincy Strategic Plans, and other economic development initiatives like coordinating the Tri-State Development Summit.
GREDF President Marcel Wagner Jr. said Cuartero Austin has been integral part of the staff.
“Joi’s creativity, dedication, enthusiasm and passion for making Quincy a great community is immeasurable,” Wagner said. “She will be greatly missed but GREDF staff and Board of Directors are very proud for one of our staff to be selected for this important, national position.”
Cuartero Austin is co-founder of the Quincy and Adams County chapter of 100 Women Who care. She also sits on the boards for the District, the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Quincy Art Center and the YWCA. She also serves on the Quincy Chamber Diversity and Inclusion steering committee.
She is the second GREDF staffer to announce their departure from the organization.
GRED President Marcel Wagner Jr. announced in February that he would retire by the end of the year.