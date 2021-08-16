QUINCY — Illinois small business owners experiencing losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can tap into a state program for funds to help in their recovery.
An informational meeting on the Back 2 Business grant program will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the John Wood Community College Workforce Development Center, 4220 Kochs Lane in Quincy.
Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday for the B2B program, part of the state’s $1.5 billion economic package designed to maximize the impact of American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to Illinois, offering grants of $5,000 to $150,000.
Priority for the program’s $250 million in grants is given to businesses within the hardest-hit industries such as hotels, salons, fitness centers and restaurants; in disproportionately impacted areas; and which have yet to qualify for state or federal assistance.
“It’s a grant allowing businesses to apply for free money to help them get back on their feet,” said Sandy Wittig with the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs.
Applicants need a copy of the business’ 2019 and 2020 federal tax returns, two bank statements, one from March through December 2020 and the most recent, and business owner identification.
More information about the B2B grant program is available by calling Gordon Forbes at JWCC at 217-641-4928, Chad Fredrick at Two Rivers Regional Council at 309-221-7846, Joi Austin at Illinois Main Street at 630-788-4101 or Wittig at 309-298-2637.