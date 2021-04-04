Large government payments helped 2020 Missouri net farm income match or exceed the 2014 record of $3.4 billion.
Abigail Meffert, senior research associate with the University of Missouri Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, projects that Missouri net income will fall in 2021 and 2022 due to reduced government payments and higher production costs, despite higher crop and livestock receipts, but still exceed the low levels of 2014 to 2018.
Missouri's outlook falls in line with the U.S. Agricultural Market Outlook, a summary of 10-year baseline projections presented at last month's annual Abner W. Womack Missouri Agriculture Outlook Conference.
Strong prices and returns are pushing farmers to plant more acres to soybean, Missouri's dominant crop. After the floods of 2019, Missouri soybean acreage rebounded in 2020 and may increase further in 2021, perhaps exceeding 6 million acres for the first time. FAPRI projects that soybean acreage in the U.S. will exceed 90 million acres, 7% more than last year.
Projected Missouri corn acreage in 2021 remains similar to 2020 levels of about 3.4 million acres. Total area planted of five major crops is predicted to be the same in 2021 as it was in 2018 if normal spring planting conditions prevail.
Grain and oilseed prices increased in recent months, in part because of smaller-than-expected 2020 national harvests and strong demand from China for U.S. exports. Projected Missouri corn and soybean prices decline for the 2021 crop but remain well above 2014 to 2019 prices, Meffert said.
But she said crop cash receipts are likely to increase sharply for the second straight year in calendar year 2021 due to higher prices and the increase in crop production in 2020.
Livestock, poultry and dairy cash receipts in 2020 were held down by lower cattle prices and other factors. Meffert expects a modest increase in animal sector cash receipts in 2021.
Wine and spirits webinar
Missouri's rich contribution to the wine and spirits industry will be featured in an upcoming webinar series.
"White Oak, Whiskey and Wine" begins April 20. The four sessions will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The perfect glass of wine or whiskey begins in Missouri's white oak forests, University of Missouri Extension state forestry specialist Hank Stelzer said. Wines aged in barrels of American white oak have flavor profiles distinct from wine aged in barrels of European white oak. For bourbons and whiskeys, the level of charring imparts unique caramel and vanilla notes.
Stelzer's webinar topics including taking attendees from stump to barrel in the long journey white oak trees take to become finished barrels and the importance of white oak forest management.
Registration and more information are available online at extension.missouri.edu/events/woodland-steward-webinars-white-oak-whiskey-and-wine.