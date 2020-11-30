QUINCY — 'Tis a holiday shopping season like no other has ever been.
For many, the ongoing pandemic means relying more on a keyboard than walking through their favorite department stores.
"I'm trying to be safe," said Zach Scott, 36, of Quincy. "If I can get (what I need) online, I will."
Like most, Scott plans on limiting his time in public arenas for the foreseeable future, but also admits he misses some of the perks of that interaction.
"I miss eating out," he said.
Quincy's Evan Peters, 28, feels Scott's pain. Peters said the last time he dined out was in September, but when it comes to holiday shopping he has made an effort to make purchases both in-person and online.
When he shops in-person, Peters said he tries to "consolidate" as many trips as possible in order to spend as little time as possible out in public.
Peters reserves most of his online shopping for what he terms "unique" or specific presents.
Americans will likely spend an average of $852 on holiday gifts, roughly the same as 2019, according to a Gallup poll. Gallup's latest spending estimate reflect:
- 32 percent of Americans are planning to spend $1,000 or more.
- 21 percent will spend between $500 and $999.
- 29 percent will spend between $100 and $499.
- 2 percent will spend less than $100.
Rhonda Law, 53, said she will probably spend what she normally does on gifts.
"It has not changed, not at all ... but I don't a shop a lot anyway," said the Quincy resident. "I'm a minimalist."
Law said she normally works two jobs, but was recently laid off one. She has tried to remain upbeat about both the economy and the pandemic.
"I just try to keep living and make the best of a really bad situation," she said.
More than 60 percent of U.S. holiday shoppers will do their purchasing online this year, according to fortunly.com, which also informs that the usage of smartphones for Christmas gift purchases has increased by 11 percent over the past two years.
Americans are expected to spend a collective $1 trillion dollars – or more – on presents for the second straight year. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales represent about 20 percent of annual U.S. retail sales.
Holiday e-commerce sales are expected to surge by as much as 33 percent due to fears of the coronavirus and in-person shopping.
Don't count on Quincy's Steve Stewart to add to those online statistics.
"I'll shop in-person, as much as possible," said Stewart, 54. "I believe strongly in supporting local businesses. I know what it's like to count on people coming into your store."
Stewart, who manages the local Staples office supply store, is another who is frustrated by not being unable to eat in some of his favorite restaurants that are closed due to pandemic-related restrictions. He wants to do all he can to support those local sites, but does draw a line.
"I can't tell you how much I miss being able to go to some of my favorite (restaurants), but I'm not going to go and sit outside (and eat) in 30-degree temperatures," Stewart said.
The increase in online shopping does have a potential drawback. It is likely going to create bottlenecks in the delivery process.
In the past, shoppers might have been able to order something online just two days before Christmas and still receive it in under 48 hours. Analysts say don’t expect that this year. Some have said shipping cut-offs for delivery by Christmas Eve might come as early as Dec. 15. If you want your package to arrive by Christmas Day, the following are suggested deadlines:
UPS
- Ground shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 16.
- Next-day air: Friday, Dec. 11.
- Second-day air: Friday, Dec. 11.
- Three-day select: Saturday, Dec. 19.
FedEx
- FedEx ground/home delivery: Saturday, Dec. 19.
- FedEx express saver: Monday, Dec. 21.
- FedEx two-day: Tuesday, Dec. 22.
- FedEx overnight: Wednesday, Dec. 23.
USPS
- USPS Retail Ground: Thursday, Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail: Friday, Dec. 18
- Priority Mail: Saturday, Dec. 19
- Priority mail express: Wednesday, Dec. 23
While those are guidelines to follow, keep in mind those dates could change based on demand as the calendar moves deeper into the holiday season.