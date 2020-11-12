MEXICO, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer free farm tax workshops on Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.
Sessions will be offered from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom, and individuals can participate from home or in a classroom setting at several sites across the state.
MU Extension specialists and tax experts will give updates on 2020 and 2021 taxes for farmers and ranchers. Topics include changes to recent legislation, charitable contributions, depreciation, employer-provided meals, COVID-19 relief for ag businesses, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, deferral of employer payroll taxes, Paycheck Protection Program and Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Registration for online-only participants is available at extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-tax-workshop-online for Nov. 17 and extension.missouri.edu/events/farm-tax-workshop-online-1602222199 for Dec. 1.
Registration for on-site participants is available at extension.missouri.edu/events and searching for “farm tax workshop” to find the registration page for each site and by calling 660-457-3469 for the MU Extension Center in Kirksville or 660-895-5123 for the MU Forage Systems Research Center in Linneus for the Nov. 17 session and 573-324-5464 for the Pike County Courthouse Annex in Bowling Green for the Dec. 1 program.