COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will offer a virtual industrial hemp workshop from Jan. 11 to 15.
Online sessions are scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day on topics including a legislative summary and regulatory update, agronomic practices and pests, uses for hemp, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts.
Presenters will be MU Extension specialists, CBD-hemp growers and processors, processors from the Tiger Fiber Hemp Co. and speakers from the Missouri Department of Agriculture and Lincoln University.
Registration and more information are available at extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or by calling 573-369-2394.