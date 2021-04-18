Predictions for increased soybean acres planted in 2021 have farmers wondering about planting beans before corn.
But multiyear research at the University of Missouri's Bradford Research Center near Columbia still favors corn over soybean for first planting in Midwestern corn-soybean rotations.
MU Extension soybean special Bill Wiebold said the research shows the importance of considering the entire crop operation over individual crops or any one component.
"If early soybean planting delays corn planting, the productivity of the enterprise could be harmed. Under most circumstances, it makes sense to plant corn before soybean," Wiebold said.
Prior research conducted elsewhere favored early soybean planting but did not examine yields from both crops or look at the effects of delayed corn planting. MU data for both soybean and corn come from the same location, often in the same year. "This allowed us to observe the effects of planting dates on performance of the entire rotation, not just a single component," Wiebold said.
Yields of both crops decline when planting is delayed. But corn starts losing yield at least a month earlier than soybean, and corn yields drop quicker than soybean with delayed planting.
The two crops also respond differently to planting dates in other ways.
Soybean traits make it more stable than corn in its response to weather. Soybean also has more opportunity to produce. Wiebold said soybean plants flower for 30 or more days while corn plants complete pollen shed in less than 10 days.
Soybean produces yield at nearly every node on the plant, while corn yield is on a single ear. Soybean also produces three to four times as many flowers than are accounted for as pods at harvest, so there is abundant yield backup.
More information is available in Wiebold's article "Should Soybean Be Planted Before Corn?" from the MU Integrated Pest and Crop Management newsletter online at ipm.missouri.edu/IPCM/?ID=805.
Missouri Century Farms
Application deadline is May 1 for this year's Missouri Century Farms.
Eligible farms must have been owned by the same family for 100 consecutive years — or since Dec. 31, 1921.
The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.
Since the program began in 1976, more than 8,000 Missouri farms have received the Century Farm designation.
University of Missouri Extension, the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and Missouri Farm Bureau sponsor the program.
"Family farms have been among our most vital partners since the founding of Extension more than 100 years ago," MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart said. "The Century Farm program is one way we express our gratitude to those who have contributed so much to Missouri agriculture."
A $120 fee covers the cost of a certificate, farm sign and booklet for approved applicants.
More information and online applications are available at extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.