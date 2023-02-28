QUINCY — More food is making its way to the District. Platt Daddy BBQ is almost ready to open at 605 Hampshire. Chef and owner Jeremy Platt plans to have the restaurant open in mid to late March.
Platt knew he was going to open a BBQ joint in eighth grade. He and a friend went to deer camp, and his friend's uncle cooked burnt ends for the group, and it was eye opening.
“I've been asked in previous interviews what was the one bite that changed your life,” Platt said. “It was that bite right there when I tasted that burnt end. It was unreal.”
However, after graduating college Platt didn't immediately go into the food industry. He worked at Chaddock, met his wife, and just cooked for fun. It wasn't until a friend asked him to cook for a wedding that things got serious.
He cooked for 250 people and charged the couple the cost of buying a smoker big enough to cook for everyone. After that first wedding more and more people asked him to cook for them, that was six years ago.
Platt and his wife were busy catering weddings, holiday parties and holiday orders. Due to having full-time jobs and kids the couple knew they had to cut back or lean in, so Platt decided to pursue his dream.
“I stopped working at Chaddock in December and you know, here we are,” explained Platt. “We're leaning in and we're chomping at the bit to get this thing open ASAP.”
In October, Platt started leasing the building on Hampshire and making renovations.
Currently, the building still needs the floors and painting finished. Once that's done they can start bringing in all the kitchen appliances, tables and chairs.
The restaurant will seat about 35-40 people. The menu will be regularly updated, and stay simple with around seven to eight items at one time.
Platt is excited to bring his creativity to the kitchen. He plans to team up with local restaurants and businesses so they can inspire his dishes.
“I'm either wanting to use their products and have something put in a dish, or I want to draw inspiration from them whether it's their favorite foods or kind of just their personality in general, I want something to showcase them every month,” Platt said.
Platt has been overwhelmed by the support from local businesses and Quincy residents. He's excited and overwhelmed to start a new chapter, but knows there's an entire community behind him.
“It's been a challenge, but that's what we need. We need to be challenged in life and that's what's gonna make us stronger,” he said. “That's gonna help us be successful.”
“We're gonna mess up and that's OK. Messing up is good. You bounce back and get back up, become stronger. And I'm just ready for the challenge.”
Due to limited seating, traditional takeout will be available. There will also be kiosks available at the Quincy Axe Co. and your order will be brought to you.
Platt Daddy BBQ plans to be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday for lunch and dinner; and Sunday for brunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.