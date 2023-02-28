QUINCY — More food is making its way to the District. Platt Daddy BBQ is almost ready to open at 605 Hampshire. Chef and owner Jeremy Platt plans to have the restaurant open in mid to late March.

Platt knew he was going to open a BBQ joint in eighth grade. He and a friend went to deer camp, and his friend's uncle cooked burnt ends for the group, and it was eye opening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.