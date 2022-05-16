QUINCY — The new owner of two McDonald’s restaurants in Quincy says he’s looking forward to getting involved in the community.
Bob Gilstrap has taken over ownership of the restaurants at 3201 Broadway and 4805 Broadway.
“We are very excited for future opportunities supporting our employees, customers and the Quincy community,” Gilstrap said.
Gilstrap already owns and operates McDonald’s in Pittsfield as well as in Hannibal, Bowling Green, Macon and Kirksville, Mo.
“With us being so close to Quincy for 26 years, this was a natural expansion to add the two restaurants in Quincy,” Gilstrap said. “It’s obvious how great the Quincy community is. They have already embraced us and made us feel so welcome.”
Gilstrap’s first job, when he was 16 years old and needed money to buy a car and pay for gas, was with McDonald’s. After a 12-year career at AT&T, he saw the opportunity to go back to where he started at McDonald’s. In 1996, he bought the restaurant in Hannibal, where he raised his four children.
The Gilstraps now own eight McDonald’s with his children playing a major role in the success of the family business. Gilstrap's oldest daughter, Ashley Gilstrap-Orscheln, is director of operations for the Quincy restaurants.
The family takes pride in strong partnerships with the communities where they do business, and from local YMCAs and food banks to youth sports and Ronald McDonald House Charities, giving back is part of the business philosophy.
With the impact of COVID-19, the Gilstraps have put programs in place to honor and recognize local health care workers through past free beverage offers and the recent launch of the first-ever McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse award. In addition to free breakfast offers during National Teacher Appreciation Day, Gilstrap looks forward to implementing the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award program this year in the Quincy community.
The 3201 Broadway restaurant was opened in 1964 by Dick and Mae Shierling and was owned by Greg and Debbie Shierling when it was sold in 2015 to Mike Kasprzyk of Jacksonville who owned four McDonald’s in Springfield and single stores in Jacksonville, Havana, Mount Sterling and Beardstown. Kasprzyk and his family opened the 4805 Broadway location in 2016.
