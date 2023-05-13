Nominations for 20 Under 40 now open

QUINCY — Nominations are now open for the 20 Under 40 class of 2023.
The Herald-Whig, Hannibal Courier-Post, WGEM, Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Quincy are seeking nominations through June 30 for 20 Under 40 that will honor young professionals in The Herald-Whig and Courier-Post circulation area. Each honoree will be photographed, and their accomplishments will be shared in stories throughout the special section.
The Herald-Whig created the annual 20 Under 40 section in 2007 to honor people younger than 40 in the area who make a difference in their communities. Readers submit the names of people who have been successful in the business world, at churches or in civic events.
"This is a great opportunity to honor the young professionals in our community," said Herald-Whig and Courier-Post Publisher Jim Hart. "They work hard to make our region a great place to live and work, and I know we are in good hands for generations to come."
To qualify for the award, candidates must be younger than 40 on Nov. 4, must live within The Herald-Whig and Courier-Post circulation area and previously not have been recognized for this honor. Recipients will be honored in a special publication in November.
Major sponsors of 20 Under 40 are Blessing Health, Quincy Medical Group and the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System.
