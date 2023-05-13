Nominations for 20 Under 40 now open

QUINCY — Nominations are now open for the 20 Under 40 class of 2023.

The Herald-Whig, Hannibal Courier-Post, WGEM, Quincy Chamber of Commerce, Hannibal Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Quincy are seeking nominations through June 30 for 20 Under 40 that will honor young professionals in The Herald-Whig and Courier-Post circulation area. Each honoree will be photographed, and their accomplishments will be shared in stories throughout the special section.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.