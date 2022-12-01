QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce will induct two into its Business Hall of Fame.
Carl Richards, founder of Richards Electric Co., and C. David Nuessen, a founder of Quincy Metal Fabricators and former Quincy mayor, will be inducted during a Jan. 18, 2023 ceremony at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
“This years’ honorees exemplify excellence and have made remarkable contributions to our community on so many levels," said Bruce Guthrie, President/CEO, Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber Hall of Fame allows us to celebrate the substantial investment of innovators, leaders and business owners whose efforts have made the Quincy community a better place.”
The Business Hall of Fame was started in 2006 to honor current and past business leaders, businesses & organizations, who have made important contributions to the Quincy area business community. The Quincy Area Chamber Business Hall of Fame will bring a spotlight to those that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, ethics, and vision.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $35 per person and includes lunch. Reservations are required by Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and can be made at quincychamber.org.
Carl W. Richards
Richards was the founder, owner, president and at the time of his death in 2004, chair of the Board of Directors of Richards Electric Motor Co. Despite being mostly self-taught, he built Richards Electric Co. from a small husband-and-wife motor repair shop to a business providing quality skilled jobs for 40 or more employees.
The multifaceted business sells and repairs electrical motors from small to large. The business can repair most anything electrical, including welders, generators, cranes and hoists. With Richards' leadership, Richards Electric Motor Co. did more than sell and repair motors. It is Richards Electric Motor Co that helps keep businesses functioning that are dependent upon electric motors and equipment. The business provides electrical components and panels for equipment manufactured by many of the area’s businesses. Equipment made by Richards Electric Motor Co. is in every state as well as many locations internationally. Richards Motor Co. is located at 2028 Quintron Way in Quincy.
C. David Nuessen
Nuessen contributed to the community with the development of Quincy Metal Fabricators and his public service as mayor from 1977 to 1985.
A study conducted in the late 1970s to gauge the supply needs for industrial companies found large employers identified the need for a metal fabricator in the Quincy area. Even though he was serving as mayor, Nuessen founded Quincy Metal Fabricators in 1982, along with his brother, Dan, and their father. It was one of the first buildings to be built in the Schneidman Industrial Park. Forty years later, its ability to manufacture the most sophisticated products and exceed quality and service requirements has given Quincy Metal Fabricators a name and reputation superior to their competition.
Nuessen was elected to the Adams County Board in 1972 at the age of 26 and re-elected in 1976. He was elected mayor in 1977 at the age of 31, becoming Quincy’s youngest mayor in its history. He was re-elected in 1981.
After his service as mayor, Nuessen was elected to the Quincy Public School Board and served two years as its president. He also served as the co-chair with former Mayor Chuck Scholz on the Quincy Next Strategic Plan and advocated for its adoption.
During his first campaign for mayor, Nuessen advocated for the formation of a business industrial park. Once elected, he formed the private Great River Development Foundation which raised $715,000 to purchase land for what is now the Schneidman Industrial Park.
Nuessen also saw the changing retail climate away from downtowns and toward malls. He formed a committee called “Uptown Quincy Forward” with pledges from the community amounting to $400,000. The effort helped lead to what is now the District.
