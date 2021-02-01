Owner optimistic about Quincy Raceways sale

QUINCY — Quincy Raceways is expected to be under new ownership — again — by the time the 2021 racing season begins.
Quincy businessman and track owner Paul Holtschlag confirmed to The Herald-Whig the track is for sale and his association with the 28.5-acre facility is nearing an end.
Holtschlag said he is hopeful a sale can be completed in time for new ownership to take over and provide a local venue for dirt-track racing this spring, summer and fall. Local dirt-track racing traditionally begins in early April.
Holtschlag was either co- or full owner of the track from 2009 through late 2017 and has remained involved the past 31/2 years through a contract for deed sale agreement with Jason and Robert Goble. Holtschlag said he served as the "bank" in the transaction.
Holtschlag did not divulge what he is currently asking for the property at 8000 Broadway. In 2017, when he put the track up for sale and ultimately reached the contract for deed agreement with the Gobles, he had been seeking $350,000.
Jason Goble served as primary track operator during the 2018-19 seasons.
Quincy Raceways did not open in 2020 due to government restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goble managed the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo., last summer and fall.
"I am optimistic a deal (with a new owner) can be reached," said Holtschlag, who informed he has been contacted by three separate parties interested in buying the track.
Holtschlag said he is hoping to have the track sold by the end of February, or he will put the property up for auction. Holtschlag is no longer interested in operating the track.
Holtschlag, who lives in Quincy, has several business interests across the region and said he does not have the time to try and operate a race track again.
"I think we'll see something happen in the next two weeks," Holtschlag said. "I want to see racing continue in Quincy."
Holtschlag said Goble informed him in late 2020 he was no longer interested in buying the Quincy track through the contract for deed agreement. Goble could not be reached by The Herald-Whig and did not respond to phone calls or texts.
Prior to being involved with Quincy Raceways, Goble had worked for 22 years at 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa. He was facilities manager prior to his move to Quincy.
The Albert Scott family built and developed Quincy Raceways in the early-to-mid 1970s, eventually selling the track in early 2007. There have been seven different ownership groups operate the facility, beginning with the late Albert Scott from 1975-93. Albert Scott's son, Bob Scott, assumed control in 1993 and oversaw the site through early 2007.
Until not opening in 2020, the .29-mile Quincy Raceways had operated continuously for 45 years. Late models and modifieds have traditionally been the showcase classes at the track, with a variety of other divisions — namely sport mods, stocks cars, hobby stocks, sport compacts and bombers — featured in recent years.
Quincy Raceways' most successful driver, Mark Burgtorf, a Quincy native, has won the most track championships. Burgtorf has 16 late model titles to his credit, the most recent coming in 2015. Burgtorf is still active, but in recent years has done most of his racing out of town after Quincy dropped its UMP late model class (at the end of 2017) in favor of crate late models.
The only other driver with 10 or more track titles is retired Hank DeLonjay, who won 13 championships. DeLonjay won 10 "A" modified titles and three in the now-defunct sportsman division. DeLonjay's last championship came in 2005.
In the most recent season at the track, 2019, champions were Denny Woodworth (crate late models), Dave Wietholder (modifieds), Adam Birck (sport mods), Beau Taylor (stock cars) and Kim Abbott (sport compacts).
Quincy Raceways ownership timeline
1975-93: Albert Scott
1993-2007: Bob Scott
2007-09: Tony Rhinberger-Mike Karhoff
2008-09: Tony Rhinberger
2009-11: Tony Rhinberger-Paul Holtschlag
2011-13: Paul Holtschlag-Bob Rhinberger
2014-17: Ken Dobson, operator (Paul Holtschlag owner)
2017: Jason Goble-Robert Goble
2018-19: Jason Goble
2020: Did not open due to COVID-19 pandemic government restrictions