QUINCY — There was a bit of frustration evident in the holiday voice of Diana Hamburger.
The Hamilton resident was one of many this week trying to put the finishing touches on their Christmas shopping lists.
“It’s been stressful this year, very stressful,” said Hamburger, who does not mind making the 35-mile journey to Quincy because of what she thinks is a wider variety of potential gifts.
Hamburger said she has made one distinct change in her 2020 shopping plans. She has tried to limit her number of excursions in an effort to guard against any potential COVID-19 exposures.
And Hamburger is not the only shopper to employ that line of reasoning.
The pandemic has pushed most holiday shoppers to alter their familiar routines in some fashion. From how often they venture out in public to the amount they are able to spend, 2020 has taken some sort of a toll on most everyone.
“We’re trying do most of our shopping in one, big trip,” Mitchell Gradeke of Quincy said.
For some local shoppers, however, the pandemic has not affected their holiday regimen.
Amanda Sarver of Payson is all about being cautious — as her face mask illustrates — but she is not allowing the pandemic to thwart her shopping.
“To me, (this year) is no different,” said Sarver, in regard to how she has approached her present-buying ventures.
The retailwire.com website offered this depiction of the 2020 holiday shopping season:
• Only 20% of those buying gifts planned to shop exclusively in stores.
• 47% expected to split their purchases between physical locations and e-commerce sites.
• 16% planned to shop online and pick up their orders at curbside.
• 58% planned to spend the same or more this year than they did in 2019.
Safety, however, has been the principal concern for most consumers who planed to venture out to shop in stores.
• 82% said it was important to see visible cleaning efforts taking place in stores and shopping centers.
• 79% wanted to see staff and customers wearing face masks.
• 76% said reduced store occupancy levels were important, and two-thirds wanted contactless checkout options.
Michelle Irwin of Pittsfield has been Christmas shopping in both Springfield and Quincy. She’s another who has found most of what she needs in Quincy.
“Quincy has a lot bigger selection,” she said.
Irwin had a definite game plan this year when it came to shopping, fearing there may be shortages of certain items. She also was uncertain of what she might run into when it came to pandemic protocols.
“I started my shopping in the fall,” she said.
Despite her concerted shopping efforts, there remains one item she has not been able to find for a family member
“I’m still searching for a certain Nike hoodie,” she said.
While Nancy Akers, who lives near Carthage, has frequented stores for some of her gift buying, she also has made use of her keyboard.
“I’ve ordered more than presents online this year,” Akers said.
Akers falls right in line with information supplied by the well-respected analytics firm, NPD Group, which in its 2020 Holiday Retail Outlook said that 51% of all gifts in 2020 will be purchased online. That has had a ripple effect of influencing the types of presents people give. Gifts related to quarantine-induced, at-home lifestyles have proved especially popular this year, according to NPD Group research.
Despite the pandemic and economic hardships of many — the U.S. unemployment is almost double what it was in December 2019 — Americans are expected to spend roughly the same on Christmas presents as they did a year ago.
Investpedia.com reports that Americans, on average, will spend $998 on gifts, miscellaneous items and other expenses connected with the holiday season. That’s a drop of 4.7% — or about $50 — from 2019.
Look no further than one of the season’s most popular stocking stuffer items when calculating the effect of the pandemic on life in America. A whopping 31% of consumers plan to give masks as stocking stuffers.
“Because a mask is essential for slowing the spread of COVID-19, it’s safe to assume we’ll all be donning them this holiday season,” writes Sophie Bird and Rodney Margison of Bloom magazine. “But while masks started out as an unwanted piece of personal protective equipment, they’re now morphing into something else: a fashion statement. They’re also the perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas.
“Masks are increasingly adding a bit of personal flair to the wearer’s outfit through designs, humorous sayings, and the logos of brands, organizations, and sports teams.”
While much of the holiday talk this year is centered around pandemic-related materials and information, the overriding common denominator remains family.
Hamburger said the gathering of family members this time of year remains of the utmost importance. She said health mandates should be followed and precautions should be in place, but relationships supersede all else, especially during Christmas.
“We’re a close-knit family,” Hamburger said.
Sarver, too, stresses the importance of those family bonds.
“We’ll be getting together, our immediate family on Christmas Day and others during the weekend,” she said.
And while Akers also talked about being with immediate family members this holiday season, she could not resist looking to the future.
“I certainly hope in a year from now we won’t have to be talking about these things,” she said.