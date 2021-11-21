Appointments
Muhammad Sami Iqbal, MD, interventional pain management, has joined Hannibal Clinic. He holds pain management certification from the American Board of Anesthesiology.
Dr. Iqbal completed a fellowship at Northwestern University and an anesthesia residency at Cook County Hospital, both in Chicago, Ill. He received his medical degree in Pakistan.
