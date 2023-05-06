The 157th Annual Meeting of Friends in Council was held at the home of President Pattie Paxton at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2023. Officers were elected for the upcoming 2023-2024 year of study.
President: Pattie Paxton
First Vice President: Laura McReynolds
Second Vice President: Kathy Oakley
Treasurer: Debbie Gorman
Recording Secretary: Ann Haugh
Corresponding Secretary: Lois Kruse
Directors:
Maryum Chaudhry, Theresa Oakley, Mandy Phillips, Amanda VanNess, and sustainer Mary Hutmacher
The House Committee:
Celeste Taylor, chair, Debbie Gorman, and Bobbe White
Friends in Council was founded in 1866. It is the oldest, continuing women's study group in the United States.
Members present papers based on a topic selected by the group. This year's topic was the America's National Parks. The subject for the 2023-2024 year will be "She Did What?!"
