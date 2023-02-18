Dorothy Quincy Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 DAR Good Citizen Awards from six local area high schools. The administrators choose the senior in their school that best demonstrates the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism and submit a packet of information about that student and their activities and grades throughout high school.
If the student chooses, they may enter an essay on a topic provided by the NSDAR. These essays must be written in the presence of a member of their school's administration and without reference material. The packets and essays are then judged at the local level and the winning student's material is sent on to the District Level for judging there. Ultimately the winning students are judged at state and national levels for scholarships.
