Adam Tallcott of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Quincy, recently earned the firm's Ed Armstrong Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
Tallcott was one of only 1,377 Edward Jones financial advisors to receive this award.
The award is named after Ed Armstrong who built a successful branch office beginning in 1977 and contributed to the well-being of his clients, colleagues and community in Grand Island, Neb.
The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.
