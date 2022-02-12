The Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary held their 46th Annual Meeting and Banquet on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Community Building in Paloma. The meal began at 6:30 p.m., with the meal following at 7:30 p.m. This year’s meeting included the selection of the 2022 Adams County Beef Queen and Ambassador. The Queen and Ambassador will receive a $500 scholarship to the college of their choice. The Queen contestant for this year was Annabelle Schaffnit and the Ambassador contestants for this year were Isaac Stotts of Golden and Beau Shaffer of Mendon.
Annabelle Schaffnit is the 18-year-old daughter of Kevin & Nicole Schaffnit of Mendon. Her grandparents are Kenny/Kay Schaffnit and Duane/Pam Shaffer. Annabelle has been active in the UHS FFA Chapter since her freshman year, earning her State Degree last June and being named the District 11 Proficiency Winner in Beef Production (Placement) 2020 and 2021. Annabelle currently is the UHS FFA Secretary. She has a passion for softball and was named to the 2021 Honorable Mention team. Being an officer of the Class of 2022 has been an honor; she currently is the Vice President of her graduating class. She also stays busy being a member of the UHS Student Council, UHS Future Business Leaders of America and the ACES team. Annabelle has been a member of Society for Academic Achievement and has earned high honors all four years of high school. In September 2021, she was chosen to be Unity High School’s student of the month. Annabelle is honored to have been selected to participate in this year's Adams County CEO program. Outside of school, Annabelle is very active in the Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club. She has held many officer positions throughout the years; she is currently the President of this organization. Annabelle is also the President of Adams County 4-H Federation Club. Last spring, she was awarded the 2020 Illinois 4-H Scholarship in the area of Civic Engagement and Global Living. Annabelle was instrumental in bringing Wreaths Across America to Quincy National Cemetery December of 2019. Last year, Annabelle’s community service project for 4-H was Blessing Healthcare Heroes baskets. Annabelle was also presented the I Dare You award at the 2019 Adams County 4-H Achievement Day. Fall 2021, she was awarded the Glen Tenhouse Leadership award through the Adams County 4-H program. Annabelle has recently joined the Extension Council Board and the Adams County 4-H Board of Directors. In Annabelle’s free time, she enjoys working on her family farm and being outdoors with her shorthorn cattle. Annabelle loves showing her cattle at local fairs and enjoys spending time with family and friends at the Lake of the Ozarks. After graduation, Annabelle plans to attend Western Illinois University and major in Agribusiness with a minor in marketing. Congratulations to Annabelle Schaffnit for being crowned the 2022 Adams County Beef Queen.
Isaac Stotts is the son of Ragan and Amanda Stotts of Golden. Isaac has had a love for animals and a knack for Animal Science from a very young age. Starting at the age of 10 with a bottle calf, has fed and raised bottle calves to sell in order to help purchase his 4-H and FFA Cattle for shows. Isaac is a first-generation showman, learning the sport on his own as well as supporting himself financially. He is a freshman at John Wood Community College studying Agriculture and Animal Science and is certified in Artificial Insemination. He also enjoys helping on the family farm in Mendon as well as keeping his livestock at home in Golden. He is a meat cutter at K’s Family Grocery in Camp Point. In the future, Isaac’s goals are to continue to raise cattle on the family farm as well as opening his own butcher shop to offer the true Farm to Table experience. Isaac enjoys discussing and educating individuals on the importance of cattle and raising them in the best possible environment. He has been involved in FFA, 4-H, church youth groups, trap shooting as well as volunteer work throughout the community. Congratulations to Isaac Stotts on becoming the 2022 Adams County Beef Ambassador.
