Alex Crow named March employee of the month

SIU Center for Family Medicine-Quincy is pleased to announce the March Employee of the Month, Alex Crow, CMA. Alex’s nominator commented, “Lab has been short staffed. Alex has done whatever it takes to keep many processes running smoothly, always with a smile and a kind word to the patients and co-workers. Alex demonstrates everyday compassion and a strong work ethic. She is a wonderful person and a great employee! We appreciate you!”
When asked what Alex likes about working at SIU, she replied, “I like working at SIU because everyone is very friendly and easy to work with. I like working with our lab team because we're very efficient and take care of the patient. Cyndy, the lab supervisor, is very knowledgeable and is always willing to teach us new things. If I ever have a question, she knows the answer or will find the answer. I'm grateful to work with such great people.”
