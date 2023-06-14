Alicia Rollins, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Hannibal, recently received the firm's Ted Jones Entrepreneurial Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships. She was one of 1,442 financial advisors firmwide to receive the Ted Jones Entrepreneurial Achievement Award.
The award is named after Ted Jones, the son of the firm's founder. He became the firm's 18th financial advisor in 1948 and served as managing partner from 1960 to 1980. Ted Jones saw the opportunity to serve individual investors in communities across the country and designed the one-financial advisor branch business model. He valued the concept of partnership so much so that he provided ownership opportunities for associates to share in the firm's success, a practice still alive today.
