Angela Hiland named SIU Center for Family Medicine July employee of the month

Congratulations to SIU Center for Family Medicine – Quincy July Employee of the Month, Angela Hiland, CMA/Scribe. Angela joined SIU in May 2018. When asked what she enjoys the most about working at SIU her response included, “the friendships that I have made since being here. I have been lucky enough to work with some amazing people, from nurses…receptionists…lab techs…residents and providers. Mostly, I have been blessed to be part of an amazing team that feels more like a family than just coworkers. Being able to provide patient care is just a bonus!” Angela’s nominator is quoted writing, “She is always willing to help when needed in the nursing department. She has been doing a great job in the clinic while staff has been on vacation or clinic is short staffed…never a complaint. Angie pitches in and helps whenever and wherever she is needed throughout the clinic.”
People and Professions
