Angie Henderson is Employee of the Month at SIU Center for Family Medicine

QUINCY — Angie Henderson has been honored as the December Employee of the Month at SIU Center for Family Medicine in Quincy.
SIU has a dual mission around patient care and training the next generation of Family Medicine Residents. With that mission in mind, the team of healthcare professionals need to be well-versed and have diverse talents.
“Angie jumped in to help with physician resident interviews without question while still continuing her everyday duties. She has shared knowledge and ideas to help ease the process for all involved. She stays ahead of the game and is constantly thinking about what comes next and the ‘what-ifs’, She has worn multiple hats the last couple of months and continues to smile and share her positive vibes with everyone,” " Henderson's nominee said.
