Sixteen area students were recently named to the Truman State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester.
These students maintained a 4.0 GPA over the course of the semester:
Amanda Schrader - Mendon, Ill.
Megan Bridgman - Quincy, Ill.
Ally Esselman - Quincy, Ill.
Emma Zanger - Quincy, Ill.
Kendall Dascher - Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
Lauren Frazier - Canton, Mo.
Emily Smith - Carthage, Mo.
Morgan Bross - Hannibal, Mo.
Madison Harris - Hannibal, Mo.
Alayna Pipkin - Hannibal, Mo.
Carissa Bevans - Kahoka, Mo.
Brynn Sprague - Kahoka, Mo.
Kirstyn Dietle - New London, Mo.
Regan Lehenbauer - Palmyra, Mo.
Alyssa Loman - Palmyra, Mo.
Alyssa Ferry - Perry, Mo.