Sixteen area students were recently named to the Truman State University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester.

These students maintained a 4.0 GPA over the course of the semester:

Amanda Schrader - Mendon, Ill.

Megan Bridgman - Quincy, Ill.

Ally Esselman - Quincy, Ill.

Emma Zanger - Quincy, Ill.

Kendall Dascher - Mt. Pleasant, Iowa

Lauren Frazier - Canton, Mo.

Emily Smith - Carthage, Mo.

Morgan Bross - Hannibal, Mo.

Madison Harris - Hannibal, Mo.

Alayna Pipkin - Hannibal, Mo.

Carissa Bevans - Kahoka, Mo.

Brynn Sprague - Kahoka, Mo.

Kirstyn Dietle - New London, Mo.

Regan Lehenbauer - Palmyra, Mo.

Alyssa Loman - Palmyra, Mo.

Alyssa Ferry - Perry, Mo.

