Western Illinois University recently released its Summer Dean's List which included several area students. Area students made up for 12 out of the 27 students named.

Carthage

John T. Edholm

Taylor L. Elkin

Dallas City

Kenna Wetzel

Griggsville

Kendall L. Stinebaker

La Harpe

Heather Moore

Mendon

Cole Thompson

Nauvoo

Jacob S. Franklin

Pittsfield

Dustin N. Morrow

Quincy

Bobbi R. Leonard

Adam Yates

Rushville

Tyffanie R. Ambrosius

Jordan M. Irwin

All students named to the list maintained a GPA of 3.6 or higher carrying 6 or more credit hours during the summer semester.

