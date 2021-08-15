Western Illinois University recently released its Summer Dean's List which included several area students. Area students made up for 12 out of the 27 students named.
Carthage
John T. Edholm
Taylor L. Elkin
Dallas City
Kenna Wetzel
Griggsville
Kendall L. Stinebaker
La Harpe
Heather Moore
Mendon
Cole Thompson
Nauvoo
Jacob S. Franklin
Pittsfield
Dustin N. Morrow
Quincy
Bobbi R. Leonard
Adam Yates
Rushville
Tyffanie R. Ambrosius
Jordan M. Irwin
All students named to the list maintained a GPA of 3.6 or higher carrying 6 or more credit hours during the summer semester.