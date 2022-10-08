Bank of Springfield welcomes Blake Scheer

Blake Scheer has joined Bank of Springfield (BOS) as Vice President, Branch Manager. He brings over 15 years of experience in banking and lending to the Quincy community and will serve BOS customers by identifying solutions that will enhance their personal and business growth. Blake’s office is located at the BOS Banking Center at Quincy 48th Street.
Bank of Springfield was founded in 1965 as a neighborhood bank on the southeast side of Springfield, Illinois. BOS now serves eleven communities with locations in Illinois and Missouri. For a list of locations, services, and additional information, please visit bankwithbos.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.