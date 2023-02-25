Heather J. Barnett, president of Barnett Financial Partners, Inc. and Financial Advisors in Keokuk, Iowa, has been recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State”.
This accolade represents a list of women wealth advisors that come to work with one goal in mind — helping their clients succeed.
“It’s an honor to be named among America’s top women wealth advisors in Iowa, as determined by Forbes,” Barnett said. “It seems a common misperception that to get ‘expert’ advice, one needs to go to a ‘big city’. I hope this accolade is a testament to the fact that one doesn’t have to go out of their way to receive the financial guidance and advice that you want and deserve.”
Barnett noted that she doesn’t believe an individual receives a recognition such as this completely on one’s own. Her husband and business partner, Ryan, wears many hats in their practice, as well as sharing the varied responsibilities at home with their active sons, Tanner and Brayden. She also noted she has been fortunate to work with dedicated professional support team members who are committed to providing an exceptional client experience. Heather also shared they have been extremely blessed to have loyal clients who haven’t been shy about introducing their firm to friends or family members over the years.
Heather graduated from Hamilton High School. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Truman State University and she holds a Master of Science in business administration with a concentration in Finance from University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 2006, Heather became a certified financial planner professional. She has over 27 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Aside from her business, Barnett is also very involved in her community. She currently serves as a board member for the Lee County Charitable Fund. She has previously served on the board of the Keokuk Economic Development Corporation (KEDC), she was Chair of the Board of Directors for the Keokuk Area Community Foundation and has also been a previous member of the Keokuk Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow. She has served on the boards of the Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce, Big River United Way, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State Area. She was active in the We Stand for our Students Organization in Hancock County.
Heather and Ryan reside in Hamilton with their two sons, Tanner and Brayden.
