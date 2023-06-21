Benjamin Drebes receives Edward Jones award for Exceptional Achievement in building client relationships

Ben Drebes, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Adams County, Illinois, recently received the firm's exclusive Soar to Success Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships within his first five years as a financial advisor. He was one of only 1,122 financial advisors firmwide to receive this award.
"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Ben said. "When I'm able to help my clients set the stage financially to live their best lives, it is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."
The Soar to Success award was presented to Ben Drebes at the Edward Jones regional meeting in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Edward Jones branch-office business model, with more than 15,000 branches throughout North America, allows the firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors to identify what matters most to each individual client and create personalized strategies, with the goal of developing long-lasting relationships to help keep them on track toward their goals.
Ben and his branch team can be reached at 217-223-9313. The team includes Lynda Eckhardt. You may also visit Bens' website at edwardjones.com/benjamin-drebes.
Ben's office is located at 4531 Maine St. Quincy, IL 62305.
