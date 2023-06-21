Benjamin Drebes receives Edward Jones award for Exceptional Achievement in building client relationships

Ben Drebes, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Adams County, Illinois, recently received the firm's exclusive Soar to Success Award for exceptional achievement in building client relationships within his first five years as a financial advisor. He was one of only 1,122 financial advisors firmwide to receive this award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Ben said. "When I'm able to help my clients set the stage financially to live their best lives, it is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."

