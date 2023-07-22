Benson Financial Group announces new hire

Benson Financial Group Benson Financial Group recently announced the addition of Aaron Hill to their firm. Once fully licensed, he will become the firm’s seventh financial advisor, and he comes to the firm after working in education for 13 years, most recently as Head Men’s Basketball Coach and Adjunct Instructor at Culver-Stockton College.

Hill received both his B.S. Degree and his M.B.A. in Accounting from Rockhurst University in Kansas City (MO).

