Benson Financial Group of Hannibal held an open house and ribbon cutting event celebrating their new branch office in Quincy, on Friday, April 14th. Over 100 people were in attendance, which included several Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members, along with Benson Financial Group clients, friends, and family. Pat and Connie Benson of Hannibal, founders and majority owners of Benson Financial Group, spoke to the crowd before the ribbon cutting ceremony, and the ribbon cutting was administrated by Bruce Guthrie, President/CEO of the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, along with several other members of the QCC staff. Dr. Tyler Rickelman, a member of the QCC Board of Directors, was also in attendance. The guests in attendance toured the new office space and enjoyed appetizers provided by the host firm. The new Benson Financial Group branch is located at 3740 E. Lake Centre Drive, Suite A, in Quincy.
Benson Financial Group offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment planning, asset management, insurance planning, estate planning, and tax planning. Call or visit www.bensonfg.com for more information.
