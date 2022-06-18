Blessing Breast Center nurse earns national certification

Jessica Nuebel, MSN, RN, breast center navigator, Blessing Breast Center, has earned Breast Health Clinical Navigator status after meeting the requirements of the National Consortium of Breast Centers.
The Breast Health Clinical Navigator accreditation sets standards of achievement that enhance patient safety, quality of care and delivery of service, and recognizes professionals who advance beyond the basic knowledge in this specialty field.
As a Breast Health Clinical Navigator, Nuebel is a consistent point of contact for any patient who requests her assistance. She is available to attend medical appointments to take notes for the patient and ensure they understand the information shared during the appointments and help address any barriers the patient may experience in complying with their plan of care throughout their treatment. There is no cost for Nuebel’s services to Blessing breast cancer.
Nuebel earned her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Quincy, and her Associate Degree in Nursing from Southeastern Community College, West Burlington, IA.
She is a member of the Oncology Nursing Society, Academy of Oncology Nurse and Patient Navigators, the National Consortium of Breast Centers and is treasurer of the Tri-State Oncology Nurses Society.
Nuebel also holds inpatient obstetric nursing certification. She worked in obstetrics at Blessing Hospital for 18 years before joining the Blessing Breast Center team in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.