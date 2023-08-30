Blessing Cancer Center nurse retires

Mary Harris, RN, medical oncology, Blessing Cancer Center, retired September 1 after 44 years of service.
She started her career on Blessing Hospital’s medical/surgical/oncology inpatient unit. Harris went on to serve on another medical/surgical unit, Blessing’s former long term care unit, rehabilitation services and skilled nursing unit before joining the Blessing Cancer Center medical oncology outpatient infusion team, the position from which she is retiring.
