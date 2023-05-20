Blessing caregiver earns advanced heart care certification

Olivia Rabe, registered cardiovascular specialist assistant on Blessing’s Cardiac Catheterization team, has earned national certification as a registered cardiovascular invasive specialist (RCIS) from Cardiovascular Credentialing International. With the certification, Rabe is qualified to assist cardiologists with cardiac catheterization procedures that determine if a blockage exists in the blood vessels that supply the heart muscle,and can help diagnose other problems.
To become registered, Rabe met prerequisites, including assisting in a minimum of 500 procedures, and passed the registry exam which consisted of 170 multiple choice questions.
