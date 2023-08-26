Blessing Health researcher earns certification

Ashley Chbeir, BSN, Clinical Research Coordinator-RN, Blessing Health, has earned the status of Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP). Requirements to earn the certification include having a minimum of two years in the field and passing the Society of Clinical Research Associates (SOCRA) examination.

SOCRA established the certification program for Clinical Research Professionals in order to create an internationally accepted standard of knowledge, education, and experience by which clinical research professionals are recognized by the clinical research community.

