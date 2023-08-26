Blessing Health researcher earns certification

Ashley Chbeir, BSN, Clinical Research Coordinator-RN, Blessing Health, has earned the status of Certified Clinical Research Professional (CCRP). Requirements to earn the certification include having a minimum of two years in the field and passing the Society of Clinical Research Associates (SOCRA) examination.
SOCRA established the certification program for Clinical Research Professionals in order to create an internationally accepted standard of knowledge, education, and experience by which clinical research professionals are recognized by the clinical research community.
Clinical Research Professionals are responsible for the planning, coordination, and management of clinical trials and other research projects that result in products of therapeutic value for the benefit of patients. They make sure staff involved in research follow protocols and safety procedures for experiments and may also record the progress of the research and help analyze the data as it is collected.
Chbeir holds degrees from Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Hannibal-LaGrange University. She is studying currently for her Master of Healthcare Administration degree at A.T. Still University.
In addition to SOCRA, Chbeir is a member of the Oncology Nursing Society, the Pi Pi Chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing, and the National Society of Leadership and Success.
